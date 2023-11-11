James Gunn Shares Exciting 'Superman Legacy' News Following SAG-AFTRA Strike

James Gunn has some exciting news for fans of Superman following the end of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The co-chairman and CEO of DC took to social media on Saturday (November 11) to provide an update on his upcoming movie Superman: Legacy, which stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane.

Like all other projects, it was put on pause during the strike. While that caused delays in a multitude of other movies, including over at Marvel, James let fans know that Superman: Legacy was on track for it’s planned release date.

Head inside to find out when Superman Legacy will premiere…

“Thanks to the efforts of our talented crew, who never lost faith during the longest strikes in Hollywood history, and who never let their foot off the pedal, continuing to barrel forward, creating the most amazing character and set designs I’ve seen in my entire career, #SupermanLegacy will be making the originally planned release date of July 11, 2025,” he wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

