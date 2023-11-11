Jelly Roll Breaks Down in Tears Over First Grammys Nominations

Jelly Roll is officially a Grammy-nominated artist!

On Friday (November 10), the 38-year-old country music singer received his first two nominations at the 2024 Grammys – he’s nominated for Best New Artist and for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for the remix of his song “Save Me” with Lainey Wilson.

After the nominations were announced, Jelly Roll took to Instagram to share his emotional reaction.

“I’m not sure if I’ll post this or not because I’m so emotional but the greatest honor an artist can ever hear is that they’ve been nominated for a Grammy,” Jelly Roll said before breaking down in tears. “I got to hear that this morning. I haven’t cried like this since my daddy died. I tried to make this video seven times, y’all. I love y’all, man. So f—king much.”

Jelly Roll also said that he was initially too “embarrassed” to post the emotional clip, but wife Bunnie Xo convinced him that his “honesty and rawness” is what got him “this far.”

The 2024 Grammys will take place on February 4, 2024 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. Check out the full list of nominations here!