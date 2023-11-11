Jordyn Woods Opens Up About Relationship With Karl-Anthony Towns: 'He Does So Much for Me'

Jordyn Woods is getting candid about her relationship with Karl-Anthony Towns!

The 26-year-old model and the 27-year-old NBA player have been dating since May 2020.

At Femme It Forward’s 2023 Give Her FlowHERS Gala, Jordyn spoke about how she and Karl-Anthony have handled challenges and what has kept their romance strong over their three years together.

“We were really good friends before we started dating, and COVID gave us that free time in our life to really get to know each other, because a lot of people don’t really get to know each other and they go into this relationship,” she told People.

“So, we’ve been through a lot together,” Jordyn continued. “We’ve seen each other at all different ways, times, phases, so I think we have a very strong foundation.”

Jordyn explained that “quality time” and “gift giving” have been major methods the couple has leaned on to keep their love alive.

“Every holiday, we like to really go large for each other,” she said. “He does so much for me. I do what I can for him. I want to say it’s a lot. So when it’s time to show that appreciation, we like to go all out.”

Jordyn mentioned that she plans to attend Karl-Anthony‘s Minnesota Timberwolves game on his birthday.

