Kodak Black Raps About Ariana Grande & Kylie Jenner Twerking in New Song 'Kylie Grande'

Kodak Black is rapping about Ariana Grande and Kylie Jenner in his new song!

On Friday (November 10), the 26-year-old rapper released his new album When I was Dead.

The opening track “Kylie Grande” features some pretty steamy lyrics about the beauty mogul and the pop star.

The track begins with Kodak rapping, “I want Kylie Jenner twerkin’ to this / And I want Ariana twerkin’ to this / Every once in a while, we used to turn up, turn up, turn up / Think about them times I used to turn up with you.”

Later in the song, he directly addresses Kylie. “My Kylie,” Kodak says, “I miss you, where would I be without my pistol? / It’s gon’ be hard to let you go, my bae.”

He also raps more about his apparent crush on Ariana: “I want Ariana Grande in here booty shakin’ / Baby, where should I meet you?”

Last year, Kodak was arrested and charged with trafficking oxycodone – a first-degree felony charge.