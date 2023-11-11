Kris Jenner & Ellen DeGeneres Update Fans on the Status of Their Friendship on TikTok

Kris Jenner is giving fans an update on her friendship with Ellen DeGeneres.

The 68-year-old reality star and businesswoman and the 65-year-old comedian have been close for many years now.

On Friday (November 10), Kris and Ellen took to TikTok to reveal the current status of their bond in a hilarious video.

It’s definitely safe to say they’re still besties.

In the TikTok video, Kris and Ellen hold hands and are dressed up as each other. The Kardashians star is wearing a baggy, all-black ensemble, while the former talk show host mimics her friend’s style in a long, elegant coat and signature Kris sunglasses.

As they pose in their funny outfits, “Best Friend” by Doja Cat plays.

Kris jokes in the caption, “When we start spending too much time together @Ellen DeGeneres.”

