Kris Jenner Shows Love to Timothee Chalamet Amid His Romance With Kylie Jenner

Kris Jenner is showing Timothee Chalamet some love as he gears up to host Saturday Night Live.

The 27-year-old Dune actor is taking over the popular late-night show on Saturday (November 11). He’ll be joined by musical guest Boygenius.

In the hours leading up to the show, Kris hopped on social media to hype up her daughter Kylie Jenner‘s boyfriend!

In a since-removed post on her Instagram story, Kris urged fans to tune in for tonight’s episode of SNL. She shared the message alongside a promotional video of Timothee!

If you were unaware, Timothee and Kylie have been romantically linked for a few months now. While they haven’t made their red carpet debut just yet, the stars did make their first public appearance at a major star’s concert.

Timothee was also on hand to support Kylie when she was honored with the Brand Innovator of the Year Award at the WSJ Magazine 2023 Innovator Awards.

Kylie recently referenced Timothee in an interview. See what she had to say.

