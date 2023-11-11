Lana Del Rey Didn't Realize You Have to Submit Music to Be Considered for the Grammys

Lana Del Rey is reacting to her five Grammy nominations!

On Friday (November 10), the 38-year-old singer received nods in major categories including Album of the Year and Song of the Year.

Lana, who hasn’t won a Grammy yet, learned about the process of submitting this year. She took to Instagram to explain her confusion and express her gratitude.

Keep reading to find out more…

“I only learned this year that you have to submit now if you want to be nominated, so even that was out of my wheelhouse, but I did do that,” Lana revealed in her video, laughing.

She shared, “I woke up so very excited about these Grammy nominations, five. And we’re singing on I think two of the other albums that are nominated to with Jon [Batiste] and Taylor [Swift].” (She is featured on both Taylor‘s Midnights and Jon‘s World Music Radio.)

“It’s just such a fun day,” the singer continued. “It’s really just about how excited everybody else is. And everybody calling and getting in touch and saying hi. So, all about the process. It’s just one more exciting thing that’s happening so…genuinely touched.”

Sofia Coppola recently revealed if Lana was almost cast as Priscilla Presley in Priscilla.