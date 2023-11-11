Megan Fox Shares How Her Miscarriage Impacted Her Relationship With Machine Gun Kelly, Talks Toxic Relationships With Famous People

Megan Fox opened up about some difficult topics in a new interview on Good Morning America.

The 37-year-old actress and Pretty Boys are Poisonous poet spoke candidly about the heartbreaking miscarriage that she suffered while carrying her child with Machine Gun Kelly. She first opened up about the tragic loss within the pages of the poetry book.

In the new interview, she explained how the pregnancy loss impacted her relationship with MGK.

She also revealed that she has had secret relationships with “very famous people.” While we didn’t know about them at the time, Megan said that these were toxic, sometimes abusive, experiences for her.

