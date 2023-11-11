Millie Bobby Brown Faces a Fire-Breathing Dragon in 'Damsel' Trailer - Watch It Here!

The trailer for Millie Bobby Brown‘s upcoming movie Damsel is here!

The 19-year-old Stranger Things actress stars in the film alongside Ray Winstone, Nick Robinson, and Shohreh Aghdashloo.

She’s also listed as one of the executive producers.

Damsel, written by Dan Mazeau and directed by Juan Carlos Fresnadillo, follows a damsel (Millie) who agrees to marry a prince (Nick) and then discovers that his family is using her to repay a debt.

She’s thrown into a terrifying cave with a fire-breathing dragon and does everything she can to make it out alive.

Keep reading to find out more and watch the trailer…

In the trailer, Millie shows off some serious acting chops as she portrays the fearful but determined character hiding in the cave, creating tools to survive, screaming, and fighting with a sword.

The director of the movie told TUDUM, “It’s a thrilling adventure with a really dark twist to put you on the edge of your seat… As a filmmaker, one of the things I always want to do is surprise the audience with a new take on a story. Especially this kind of [traditional story] — we have to modernize those tales with new takes, more modern and real ways, to connect with the audience.”

Damsel is set to premiere in 2024.

Millie recently got support from her fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his mom as she stepped out for the 2023 Glamour Women of the Year Awards.

Watch the trailer for Damsel starring Millie Bobby Brown now!

