'Red, White & Royal Blue' Author Hints at Sequel as Nicholas Galitzine & Taylor Zakhar Perez Thank Fans for Support Post-Strike

Red, White & Royal Blue is getting a second wind now that the SAG-AFTRA strike is over, and there’s even a hint at a sequel!

If you forgot, Taylor Zakhar Perez and Nicholas Galitzine starred in the LGBTQ+ rom-com (based on a novel of the same name from author Casey McQuiston) as Alex Claremont-Diaz, First Son of the first female president of the United States, and Prince Henry.

The movie premiered on Prime Video over the summer in the midst of the strike, so the costars weren’t able to acknowledge its release. Now that the strike is over, they both took to social media to thank fans for their support.

Meanwhile, Casey was asked about a sequel and seemingly hinted that something might be in the works!

“Overwhelmed with gratitude for everyone who joined the journey of ‘RWRB’ and allowed it to touch your lives,” Taylor wrote in a post on Instagram. “Thank you for embracing me as your Alex; it’s been an honor to bring his story to your screens. 🤠”

He paired the heartfelt message with a collection of photos from the set. Nicholas did the same with a post of his own on Instagram.

“The love that Henry has received has been one of the most heartwarming things to watch. It’s been difficult to not talk about him. So thank you for seeing him for all he is. He was a joy to bring to life,” he wrote.

After the movie premiered this summer, there was a lot of hype from fans and hopes that the cast would get together again for a sequel. Director Matthew Lopez even weighed in on the possibility.

Casey was asked about writing a sequel, and she hinted at the possibility in an interview with Out.

“I mean, like, of course I would love to,” she said about creating a sequel, adding, “I don’t think I’m allowed to say anything more than that at this point.”

She laughed when the interviewer pointed out that there seems to be “tea.” While a sequel isn’t confirmed, it does seem like something might be in the works!

