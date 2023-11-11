Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With 2 Songs Believed to Be About Harry Styles During 'Eras Tour'

Taylor Swift‘s Eras Tour Surprise Songs had fans thinking about Harry Styles on Saturday night (November 10) in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

The 33-year-old pop titan took the stage at Estadio River Plate for her second performance since resuming the tour earlier this week.

If you were unaware, Taylor surprises fans with some songs that are not on the standard setlist. This time around, she threw it back to her 1989 era and mashed up two songs that are largely believed to be about her ex Harry Styles.

Read more about Taylor Swift’s song selection…

During the show, Taylor performed a mashup of “Out of the Woods” and “Is It Over Now.” The latter is a vault track that was heard for the first time with the recent unveiling of 1989 (Taylor’s Version).

The night it was released, fans pieced together clues that suggest “Is It Over Now” is about Harry. They also believe that the “Watermelon Sugar” crooner inspired a few other songs on the album.

Taylor‘s latest show is doubly exciting as it is the first that her boyfriend Travis Kelce has attended since they started dating. He was seated next to a VIP, too.

Press play on both songs below…