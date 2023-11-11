Top Stories
These Are Fans' 10 Favorite Leonardo DiCaprio Movies (& 'Titanic' Doesn't Even Make the List!)

These Are Fans' 10 Favorite Leonardo DiCaprio Movies (& 'Titanic' Doesn't Even Make the List!)

Cinephiles have shared their opinions about Leonardo DiCaprio‘s movies!

The Oscar-winning actor burst onto the Hollywood scene in the 1990s with his roles in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape and Titanic, which catapulted Leonardo to the A-list status he has retained to this day.

His most recent movie, Killers of the Flower Moon, marks his sixth collaboration with legendary director Martin Scorsese.

In light of Leonardo‘s new film, we’ve compiled a list of Leonardo‘s 10 best films according to their Rotten Tomatoes audience scores.

Browse through the slideshow to find out Leonardo DiCaprio’s 10 best movies, ranked by their audience score…

Photos: Getty Images
