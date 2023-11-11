Top Stories
Sat, 11 November 2023 at 12:57 pm

'Tiny Pretty Things' Actor Barton Cowperthwaite Reveals Stage 2 Brain Cancer Diagnosis

'Tiny Pretty Things' Actor Barton Cowperthwaite Reveals Stage 2 Brain Cancer Diagnosis

Barton Cowperthwaite has revealed that he has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

On Friday, (November 10), the 31-year-old Tiny Pretty Things actor took to Instagram to reveal that he had recently been diagnosed with a brain tumor and will soon undergo surgery to have it removed.

Keep reading to find out more…

“So…. Yesterday I was diagnosed with at least a stage 2 Glioma. It is a fairly decent sized brain tumor. The tumor’s cells originate in the brain, so it’s not spread from a cancer anywhere else in the body,” Barton wrote on Instagram along with a selfie from the hospital and a few photos of his brain scans.

“The only course of treatment for something like this is brain surgery,” Barton continued. “Docs so far have been confident that they’ll be able to remove most of the tumor, and that after a successful operation, and some rehab, I will be operating like my (amazing, talented, brilliant, hilarious) self. That being said it seems like scans and check ups will be apart of my life for its lengthy remainder.”

Barton concluded, “My family and I are taking several days to get second opinions. Planning to go into surgery middle or end of next week. I’ll do my best to be open about the journey on here. I am planning on fully bouncing back to be better than my former glory! Please feel free to reach out and I’ll do my best to stay connected with as many people as I can. All my love 💙”

Along with his role in Tiny Pretty Things, Barton has also appeared on Fosse/Verdon and Center Stage: On Point.
Photos: Getty Images
