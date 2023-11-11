Travis Kelce Attends Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' in Argentina, Watches Show Next to a VIP!

Travis Kelce is returning the favor and cheering on Taylor Swift as she takes the stage for a performance in Buenos Aires, Argentina!

The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs star touched down in the country on Friday (November 10) to cheer on his girlfriend as she resumed her Eras Tour. However, she made the challenging decision to postpone her show that evening due to inclement weather.

Thankfully, conditions improved on Saturday, allowing Taylor to take the stage. Travis was spotted at the concert, and fans noticed that he was sitting next to a very important person!

Read more about Travis Kelce’s seatmate…

A fan on X (formerly Twitter) shared a photo of Travis sitting in VIP tent at Estadio River Plate. He appears to be sitting next to Taylor‘s dad Scott!

“Yes, Travis is there, now let’s focus on the show,” they wrote to curious fans.

Scott is a fitting seatmate for Travis. After all, Taylor has cheered him on from the stands at several NFL games. She’s done so while sitting with his parents Ed and Donna. In fact, Ed mentioned something about Taylor that really surprised him after they attended a game together.

If you were unaware, Taylor resumed her Eras Tour after an extended break on Thursday. She debuted a new look during the first show, which Travis did not attend (for a good reason).

While he wasn’t there, Swifties believe that Taylor made a major revelation about their relationship while onstage.

Find out what Taylor and Travis did on Friday night after her performance that night was postponed.