Top Stories
Taylor Swift &amp; Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Brie Larson Surprises Fans at 'The Marvels' Screening in New York

Sat, 11 November 2023 at 12:57 am

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce Head Out for Dinner in Argentina After Postponement of 'Eras Tour' Concert

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially reunited in Argentina!

Travis, whose Kansas City Chiefs are currently enjoying their bye week, touched down in the country on Friday (November 10).

After postponing her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Taylor took the opportunity to spend some quality time with her new beau.

Keep reading to find out more…

In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, fans spotted Taylor and Travis entering a local restaurant while holding hands.

According to People, they ate at Elena, a restaurant in the Four Seasons Hotel in Buenos Aires, and were joined by Taylor‘s dad Scott Swift.

In another video recorded by an onlooker, a different angle shows the couple walking in the establishment while people cheer in the background.

If you missed it, Swifties think that Taylor made a big revelation about her relationship with Travis while onstage at the Eras Tour on Thursday.

In other news, the 2024 Grammys nominations just dropped, and Taylor Swift is up for quite a few awards!
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images