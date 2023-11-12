Britney Spears' Manager Calls Out 'Saturday Night Live' for Latest Sketch, Reacts to Chloe Fineman's Impersonation of the Pop Star

Saturday Night Live parodied Britney Spears once again this weekend and the star’s manager is not too thrilled.

The 41-year-old Princess of Pop’s manager Cade Hudson took to social media to react and slammed the late night variety show, as well as actress Chloe Fineman, who portrayed Britney in the sketch.

In SNL‘s latest parody, we see Chloe as Britney talking about “The Woman In Me,” followed by other cast members impersonating celebrities auditioning to be the one to read the audiobook version of the singer’s memoir, which was done by Michelle Williams.

Find out how Cade Hudson reacted inside…

“Wow. The writers of @SNL are getting worse and worse. No wonder you all reached out to me to get Britney on the show… snl is on life support. You all are pathetic and this Chloe [Fineman] isn’t funny. Did you find her on Craigslist or something?” he reportedly wrote on social media, via Deadline.

This isn’t the first time that Chloe has impersonated Britney. In 2021, she played Britney in a cold open and interviewed shamed public figures on a talk show, and in 2022, she played her celebrating her pregnancy.