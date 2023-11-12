Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song &amp; Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song & Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Sun, 12 November 2023 at 10:20 pm

Elizabeth Debicki Joins Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy, & Luther Ford at 'The Crown' Season 6 Part 1 Premiere

Elizabeth Debicki Joins Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy, & Luther Ford at 'The Crown' Season 6 Part 1 Premiere

The stars of The Crown are hitting the red carpet.

Elizabeth Debicki posed for photos while arriving at the season six part one premiere of award-winning Netflix series on Sunday night (November 12) at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Khalid Abdalla, Jonathan Pryce, Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey, Luther Ford, Rufus Kampa, and Fflyn Edwards.

In the new season, Elizabeth will be playing Princess Diana, Khalid plays Dodi Fayed, Jonathan plays Prince Phillip, Meg plays Princess Catherine, Ed and Rufus play Prince William at different ages, and Fflyn and Luther play Prince Harry at different ages.

The first four episodes of season six will debut on November 16, 2023 with the final six episodes dropping on December 14, 2023. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Calzedonia tights. Meg is wearing a Stella McCartney dress.

Click through the gallery inside for 25+ pictures of the stars at The Crown premiere…
Just Jared on Facebook
the crown season six part one premiere 01
the crown season six part one premiere 02
the crown season six part one premiere 03
the crown season six part one premiere 04
the crown season six part one premiere 05
the crown season six part one premiere 06
the crown season six part one premiere 07
the crown season six part one premiere 08
the crown season six part one premiere 09
the crown season six part one premiere 10
the crown season six part one premiere 11
the crown season six part one premiere 12
the crown season six part one premiere 13
the crown season six part one premiere 14
the crown season six part one premiere 15
the crown season six part one premiere 16
the crown season six part one premiere 17
the crown season six part one premiere 18
the crown season six part one premiere 19
the crown season six part one premiere 20
the crown season six part one premiere 21
the crown season six part one premiere 22
the crown season six part one premiere 23
the crown season six part one premiere 24
the crown season six part one premiere 25
the crown season six part one premiere 26
the crown season six part one premiere 27

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Ed McVey, Elizabeth Debicki, Fflyn Edwards, Jonathan Pryce, Khalid Abdalla, Luther Ford, Meg Bellamy, Rufus Kampa, The Crown

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images