Elizabeth Debicki Joins Ed McVey, Meg Bellamy, & Luther Ford at 'The Crown' Season 6 Part 1 Premiere

The stars of The Crown are hitting the red carpet.

Elizabeth Debicki posed for photos while arriving at the season six part one premiere of award-winning Netflix series on Sunday night (November 12) at Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles.

Fellow cast members in attendance included Khalid Abdalla, Jonathan Pryce, Meg Bellamy, Ed McVey, Luther Ford, Rufus Kampa, and Fflyn Edwards.

In the new season, Elizabeth will be playing Princess Diana, Khalid plays Dodi Fayed, Jonathan plays Prince Phillip, Meg plays Princess Catherine, Ed and Rufus play Prince William at different ages, and Fflyn and Luther play Prince Harry at different ages.

The first four episodes of season six will debut on November 16, 2023 with the final six episodes dropping on December 14, 2023. Watch the trailer here!

FYI: Elizabeth is wearing a Bottega Veneta dress, Manolo Blahnik shoes, and Calzedonia tights. Meg is wearing a Stella McCartney dress.

