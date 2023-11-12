Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song &amp; Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song & Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Sun, 12 November 2023 at 7:45 pm

Is Frédéric Brossier Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Is Notoriously Private!

Is Frédéric Brossier Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Is Notoriously Private!

Frédéric Brossier is starring in a new Christmas movie on the Hallmark Channel!

The German actor stars alongside Ginna Claire Mason in A Heidelberg Holiday.

While many actors on Hallmark are very open about their personal lives, Frédéric isn’t one of them.

Keep reading to find out more…

It’s not currently clear if Frédéric has a special someone in his life or not.

A Heidelberg Holiday marks Frédéric first Hallmark movie. He is best known for starring in the German gay comedy series All You Need.

Here’s the synopsis for the new Hallmark movie: “Glass ornament maker Heidi heads to Germany to sell her items at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. During her trip, she connects with a local artisan Lukas, who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.”

A Heidelberg Holiday premieres on Hallmark on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8/7c.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Hallmark Media
Posted to: Frederic Brossier, Hallmark Channel

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images