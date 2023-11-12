Is Frédéric Brossier Single or Married? The Hallmark Star Is Notoriously Private!

Frédéric Brossier is starring in a new Christmas movie on the Hallmark Channel!

The German actor stars alongside Ginna Claire Mason in A Heidelberg Holiday.

While many actors on Hallmark are very open about their personal lives, Frédéric isn’t one of them.

Keep reading to find out more…

It’s not currently clear if Frédéric has a special someone in his life or not.

A Heidelberg Holiday marks Frédéric first Hallmark movie. He is best known for starring in the German gay comedy series All You Need.

Here’s the synopsis for the new Hallmark movie: “Glass ornament maker Heidi heads to Germany to sell her items at the prestigious Heidelberg Christmas Market in Germany. During her trip, she connects with a local artisan Lukas, who helps her reconnect with her lost heritage.”

A Heidelberg Holiday premieres on Hallmark on Sunday, Nov. 12 at 8/7c.