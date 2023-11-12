Joey Fatone Addresses *NSYNC Tour Rumors, Cosmetic Procedures He's Had Done

Joey Fatone opened up in a candid interview about cosmetic procedures and those *NSYNC reunion tour rumors.

The 46-year-old musician addressed the stigma of men talking about undergoing procedures to change their appearance. He said that he wasn’t embarrassed and had no problem explaining what he’d done to his body and why.

He also revealed the only thing that would convince him to undergo a dramatic body transformation.

In terms of *NSYNC, Joey revealed what the band thought about hitting the road again after getting together to record a song for Trolls World Tour.

Speaking to People, Joey explained that he got hair plugs and underwent a procedure called AirSculpt to remove fat in his chin and stomach.

“Two years ago things were a little thinner up there, and I’m on television,” he said about his hair. “I had to start wearing this spray to fill in my hair, and I just hated it.” Plugs offered him the opportunity to fix that so it wasn’t necessary anymore.

In regards to AirSculpt, he said, “My stomach had kind of a nice little hump underneath it and now it doesn’t. Same with my back. It’s crazy because it’s one of those things I never thought I’d do, but then there’s just this unwanted fat that even if you lost weight or no matter how you dieted, just certain things you can’t get rid of.”

“I’m not trying to change who I am. I’m just trying to just edit it a little bit,” Joey added, stressing that he was doing it for himself. He said that he wasn’t going to dramatically change his appearance. That is… Unless he’s offered a specific type of movie role.

“I mean, I may lose a little bit of weight but I’m still going to be the same person I’ve been,” he said. “I’m not going to get drastically cut. Unless someone calls me up for a Marvel movie!”

He added that changes in his appearance have led to tour questions.

“People keep asking me if I’m getting in shape for a tour, but no, there isn’t a tour,” Joey said. “We actually haven’t had that conversation yet. I’m getting in shape for myself, because at a certain age you can’t bounce back or recover like you used to be able to. Not to say that we used to be about sex, drugs and rock and roll, but we were able to do a lot more things because we were younger.”

