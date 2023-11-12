Kel Mitchell Opens Up About Being Hospitalized After His Arm & Leg Went Numb, Reveals What was Wrong

Kel Mitchell is opening up after a scary experience in the hospital this week.

The 45-year-old actor drove himself to the hospital on Tuesday (November 7) after feeling unwell while shopping. Following concern from fans about the headlines, he took to social media to reveal what really happened.

Kel told his followers on Instagram that “suddenly the whole room started spinning” while he was out.

“So I was like, ‘I must be dehydrated so I need to go get some water, some food,’” he recalled. “When I did that, the whole right side of my arm and my leg was numb, followed by me not being able to swallow.”

He drove himself to the hospital because he was anxious. While in the emergency room, he failed an “arm and leg test,” which led to more tests being done so he stayed overnight.

They were able to figure out what was wrong with him: “It was actually a bulging disc that I had from a prior injury that was pressing up against a nerve, mimicking all those symptoms that I was going through.”

He thanked everyone for his fans and acknowledged the jokes people were making about giving him orange soda to heal up. If you were unaware, that is a reference to the character he played during his Nickelodeon days.

On that note, Kel promised more information about Good Burger 2 now that the strike is over. The movie will be available to stream on Paramount+ on November 22. Check out the trailer!

Press play on Kel Mitchell’s video below…