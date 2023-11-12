Top Stories
Sun, 12 November 2023 at 7:43 pm

Luke Evan's Boyfriend Fran Tomas Reacts to His Shirtless Opera Singing Video

Luke Evan's Boyfriend Fran Tomas Reacts to His Shirtless Opera Singing Video

Luke Evans shared a new video of him singing opera over the weekend!

The 44-year-old actor uploaded a video where he is just in his underwear and a beanie, while singing along to Luciano Pavarotti, who was a Italian operatic tenor.

“On sunny Saturdays, we sing Pavarotti,” he captioned the clip.

While he received praise for the video, his boyfriend Fran Tomas‘ reaction in the comments was a little different than most of the other comments on the post.

Find out how he reacted inside…

“😂😂🙌❤️,” Fran commented.

One user replied to his comment, asking, “do you think he loves attention?!! 🤣” to which he responded, “him??? Nahhhh 😂😂😂 😄😃 Well the “Nessun Dorma” choice was mine.”

You can also hear Fran laughing towards the end, and after Luke takes a bow.

Nicole Scherzinger also commented, writing, “Legend. And looking like a snack while doing it!”

Check out the video below…

Earlier this year, Luke and Fran hit the beach in their speedos during some time off in Miami.
Photos: Getty
Getty Images