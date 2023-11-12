Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song &amp; Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song & Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Sun, 12 November 2023 at 9:32 am

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, Based on Rotten Tomatoes Ratings

Continue Here »

Netflix's 20 Popular Holiday Movies Ranked From Worst to Best, Based on Rotten Tomatoes Ratings

The holidays are just around the corner and Netflix is one of the first streaming services you might turn to to watch some festive films.

The streamer has released dozens of holiday films over the years, and we’re breaking down which you should watch…and which might be skippable!

There are lots of films to get you in the holiday spirit with a lot of famous faces featured including Vanessa Hudgens, Nina Dobrev, longtime couple Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, Rob Lowe, and more.

FYI: If you don’t know, Rotten Tomatoes ranks a movie “fresh,” when “at least 60% of reviews for a movie or TV show are positive,” and ranks a movie “certified fresh” with “a steady Tomatometer score of 75% or higher,” and “at least five reviews from Top Critics,” among other qualifiers.

Keep reading to see the rankings of all of Netflix’s original holiday content…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Netflix
Posted to: EG, Extended, holidays, Netflix, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images