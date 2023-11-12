Timothee Chalamet Brings Troye Sivan to Life as a Sleep Paralysis Demon Twink on 'SNL' - Watch!

Timothee Chalamet spoofed another baby faced celebrity while taking over Saturday Night Live – Troye Sivan.

The 27-year-old Wonka actor hosted the November 11 episode of the popular late-night show.

During a sketch with Bowen Yang and Sarah Sherman, he brought the 28-year-old “Rush” Grammy nominee to life as a sleep paralysis demon in oversized pants, a fitted t-shirt and “tiny red undies.”

In the skit, Bowen played a doctor who was treating Sarah for a version of sleep paralysis where she was haunted by visions of “an Australian YouTube twink turned indie pop star, and model turned HBO actor Troye Sivan being played by an American actor who can’t do an Australian accent.”

Timothee appeared in front of the pair and executed the choreography from Troye‘s “Got Me Started” music video, including the moment where he turns around and moons the audience.

Referencing his growing fame, Bowen explained that Troye was haunting more straight women by the day. He offered a treatment involving Logan Paul and It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, but Sarah decided she was content with her demon twink.

However, she might not have counted on Troye multiplying with Timothee being joined by Boygenius‘ Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus!

