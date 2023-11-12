Troye Sivan Reacts to Timothee Chalamet Impersonating Him on 'Saturday Night Live'

Timothee Chalamet is giving us his best impersonation of Troye Sivan!

While hosting Saturday Night Live on Saturday, Nov. 11, the 27-year-old Wonka actor took part in a skit where he played the 28-year-old “Rush” singer.

In the skit, Timothee played Troye as a sleep paralysis demon twink and did the choreography from Troye‘s “Got Me Started” music video, including the moment when he turns around, drops his pants, and shows off his red undies.

After the episode, Troye took to Instagram to Timothee‘s impersonation of him.

Keep reading to find out more…

“WHY IS LIFE SO WEIRDDDDD RN LMAO IM DEAD,” Troye wrote while sharing a clip from the sketch.

On his Story, Troye shared a photo of him and friends watching the skit, and wrote, “Pure shock.”

Find out who joined Timothee for the SNL after-party!