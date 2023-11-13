3 Other Actors Were Frontrunners to Play Peeta in 'Hunger Games' Before Liam Hemsworth was Cast (Including a Disney Channel Star!)

Jennifer Lawrence, Liam Hemsworth and Josh Hutcherson were so essential to the success of The Hunger Games, that they are still associated with the roles to this day.

They simply are Katniss Everdeen, Gale Hawthorne and Peeta Mellark.

However, that wasn’t a guarantee. Based on the success of author Suzanne Collins‘ books, the movie adaptations were one of the hottest projects in Hollywood when they were first announced. Everyone wanted to be part of the cast, and a lot of young stars were considered for each role.

Jennifer was cast before Josh and Liam, and reports at the time reveal exactly who was thought to be in the running. For Gale, Liam was one of four actors that were on a shortlist.

Before landing the part, his biggest role was beside Miley Cyrus in The Last Song. Of course, he has since become one of the biggest stars in the industry. What about his competitors?

Scroll through the three stars who were being considered for the role of Gale Hawthorne before Liam Hemsworth was cast…