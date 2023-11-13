Adam Driver Shuts Down Shady Question About His New Movie 'Ferrari' During Q&A

Adam Driver had a simple but direct response to a shady question about his new movie Ferrari.

The 39-year-old actor participated in a Q&A on Sunday (November 12) while attending the Camerimage Film Festival in Poland.

During it, one of the members of the audience asked him a question about the movie’s crash scenes, implying that they were “cheesy.” Adam made his feelings about the question very clear before moving on.

Read more about Adam Driver’s response…

“What do you think about crash scenes,” someone asked Adam from the audience, adding, “They looked pretty harsh, drastic and, I must say, cheesy for me. What do you think?”

Adam‘s response? “F-ck you, I don’t know? Next question.”

A video of the interaction was shared on X (formerly Twitter) where it amassed more than 2.6 million views.

Ferrari premieres in theaters on Christmas day. You can press play on the trailer below!

If you missed it, Adam has previously detailed the “terrifying” experience of driving a racecar in the biopic about sports-car magnate Enzo Ferrari. He also revealed the surprising reason that he was not allowed to actually drive a Ferrari while filming the movie while his costar, Patrick Dempsey, did.