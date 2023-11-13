Andrew Garfield Keeps Warm in a Very Chic Brown Jacket During NYC Outing

Andrew Garfield turned the streets of New York City into his very own runway on Monday (November 13), and he put on an extremely fashionable show.

The 40-year-old The Amazing Spider-Man actor stepped out to attend an Omega event wearing a long brown jacket with contrasting black lapels. He paired the stunning coat with matching pants, a black top and black shoes.

He appeared to be in good spirits while walking by photographers and even flashed them a thumbs up.

Of course, Andreew is always delivering a chic look. He was one of the 25 best-dressed stars at the LACMA Art + Film Gala earlier this month. He and costar Florence Pugh also delivered stunning pink looks when they attended a Valentino fashion show in Paris, France back in October.

Speaking of Florence, she and Andrew were spotted out in London, England together with three very famous pals a few months ago.

