Mon, 13 November 2023 at 11:21 am
Anne Hathaway Opens Up About Her Career Goals & Maintaining Privacy
Anne Hathaway is opening up about her personal and professional life.
The 41-year-old She Came to Me actress is on the cover of NET-A-PORTER’s digital title PORTER, out now.
During the discussion, she spoke about her bold career choices, relinquishing the pressure to get things right, and the “Hathaissance.”
Click through to see what Anne Hathaway had to say…
Photos: Cass Bird/PORTER/NET-A-PORTER.COM Posted to: Anne Hathaway