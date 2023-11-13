Mon, 13 November 2023 at 11:51 am
Billie Eilish Addresses Identity, Not Feeling Like a Woman & Being Attracted to Girls
Billie Eilish is opening up about her identity.
The 21-year-old When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? singer got candid in a new feature for Variety, out now.
During the conversation, Billie spoke openly about being a young woman in the public eye, identifying with being a woman, and the struggles she faces.
Click through to find out what Billie Eilish had to say…
