Chris Pine Opens Up About His Super-Short Shorts, Is Asked to 'Defend' Them

Mon, 13 November 2023 at 9:50 pm

Chris Pine opened up about his fashion choices during a recent interview.

By now, you’ve likely seen photos of the 43-year-old actor leaving a workout wearing shorts that put his thighs on display. They’re a wardrobe staple for him. We’ve got all the pics to prove it!

He was asked to “defend” his look during a recent interview, and he explained his sense of style and even named a style icon who guides him.

“I don’t think there’s anything to defend. It’s called a short, isn’t it? They’re supposed to be short,” Chris said when asked to “defend” his fashion choice during an interview with E News.

He continued, saying, “Corduroy shorts. Short, short. I mean, it’s a vibe. It’s the best vibe. It’s like a Tom Selleck vibe. it’s like ’70s surfer vibe. I prefer that than like the long, like, you know…”

“So I’ll be wearing the short shorts. I mean until the legs go,” Chris vowed.

If you were unaware, Chris is gearing up to play a Disney villain in the new animated movie Wish. He’ll be singing a song in the project, and we got our first listen recently.

Credit: Terma,SL; Photos: Backgrid
