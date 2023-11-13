Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction at Baby2Baby Gala

Chrissy Teigen had a bit of an awkward moment at a big event!

On Saturday night (November 11), the 37-year-old cookbook author joined tons of other A-list stars at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala West Hollywood, Calif.

While inside the event, Chrissy unfortunately suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

The zipper on the back of Chrissy‘s dress ripped and exposed her entire back.

“Oh lol,” Chrissy wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of her bent over to show off the dress disaster.

Luckily the mishap happened after Chrissy walked the red carpet, so photographers weren’t able to snap any photos of it.

