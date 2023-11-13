Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Matt Rife Clarifies Comments About Comedy Being Harder for Physically Attractive People, Reveals When He's Quitting Social Media

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song &amp; Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Travis Kelce Attends First 'Eras Tour' Performance as Taylor Swift's Boyfriend: She References Him in Song & Fans Notice Other Sweet Moments!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Baby2Baby Gala 2023 Guestlist Revealed - See Photos of More Than 50 Stars in Attendance!

Mon, 13 November 2023 at 12:20 am

Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction at Baby2Baby Gala

Chrissy Teigen Laughs Off Wardrobe Malfunction at Baby2Baby Gala

Chrissy Teigen had a bit of an awkward moment at a big event!

On Saturday night (November 11), the 37-year-old cookbook author joined tons of other A-list stars at the 2023 Baby2Baby Gala West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen

While inside the event, Chrissy unfortunately suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Keep reading to find out more…

The zipper on the back of Chrissy‘s dress ripped and exposed her entire back.

“Oh lol,” Chrissy wrote on her Instagram Story along with a photo of her bent over to show off the dress disaster.

Luckily the mishap happened after Chrissy walked the red carpet, so photographers weren’t able to snap any photos of it.

Check out all of the other stars that were also at the big event!

Keep scrolling to see the photo Chrissy Teigen shared…

chrissy teigen dress
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images, Instagram: @chrissyteigen
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images