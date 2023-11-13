Top Stories
Taylor Swift Gets Dinner With Gracie Abrams, Hours After Arriving Back in NYC From Argentina! (Photos)

Chris Pine Opens Up About His Super-Short Shorts, Is Asked to 'Defend' Them

Mon, 13 November 2023 at 9:55 pm

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th Birthday Party: Video Shows the Actor Rapping for His Friends!

Inside Leonardo DiCaprio's 49th Birthday Party: Video Shows the Actor Rapping for His Friends!

It looks like Leonardo DiCaprio had a blast at his 49th birthday party!

The Titanic actor celebrated with friends on Saturday night (November 11) in Beverly Hills, Calif. The party was attended by so many A-list celebrities, including Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian, Al Pacino, Snoop Dogg, and more!

Keep reading to find out how Leo celebrated his birthday…

Based on an inside look at the celebration, Leo and his guests spent a fair amount of time on the dancefloor!

In a video obtained by TMZ, Leo can be seen dancing to a hip-hop song. In another clip, he grabbed a microphone started rapping along with the track as guests continued to dance around him.

In honor of Leonardo DiCaprio‘s 49th birthday, we rounded up his top 10 movies, according to fans!
