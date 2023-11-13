Jacob Elordi on Why He Turned Down Reading for Superman, Why He Didn't Want to Make 'Kissing Booth' Films, Playing Elvis Right Austin Butler & More

Jacob Elordi is speaking out in a new interview, and we gathered up the 7 major revelations we learned.

The 26-year-old Euphoria actor spoke out about one huge perk about being famous, responds to the notion that he’s pretentious, why he turned down reading for James Gunn‘s Superman, why he didn’t like Netflix’s The Kissing Booth movies, why he said yes to The Kissing Booth films in the first place, and so much more in GQ’s cover story interview. He also revealed his thoughts on playing Elvis Presley so soon after Austin Butler‘s lauded performance.

Keep reading for the biggest highlights…