Jodie Turner-Smith Spotted Hanging Out with Fashion Model Tony Pilato

Jodie Turner-Smith was spotted hanging out with a hot model over the weekend!

The 37-year-old Queen & Slim actress was spotted out and about with fashion model Tony Pilato on Sunday afternoon (November 12) in West Hollywood, Calif.

Jodie was seen holding a bouquet of flowers while chatting with Tony and another man outside of her car while running errands.

While Tony does follow her on Instagram, it does not appear Jodie has followed him back.

The sighting of Jodie comes on the heels of her split from Joshua Jackson. News of their divorce after four years of marriage broke on October 2. A source recently spoke out about about why Jodie and Joshua‘s marriage didn’t work out.

