Mon, 13 November 2023 at 7:00 pm
Josh Allen's Dating History - Ex Girlfriend & Current Famous Partner Revealed!
The Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen will be taking the field tonight with his team to play against the Denver Broncos…but many might be wondering about his dating life and current girlfriend.
We’re taking a closer look at his dating history, including his longtime girlfriend who he is no longer dating and his current Hollywood flame.
Keep reading to find out more…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Posted to: EG, Extended, Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen, Slideshow