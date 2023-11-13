Kelly Clarkson Debuts Dramatic Hair Transformation, Mixes Up Her Look

Kelly Clarkson is mixing up her look and giving bangs a try!

The 41-year-old American Idol winner showed off a dramatic new haircut when she took the stage for the latest episode of her talk show on Monday (November 13).

Read more about Kelly Clarkson’s transformation…

When she walked out to greet her fans, Kelly did so with wispy bangs that were so long they extended past her eyes! She paired her new blonde style with a black off-the-shoulder top and a black and gold skirt.

Kelly had a busy episode of the show, talking with guests Leslie Jones and Ian Somerhalder. She even belted out a cover of Stevie Wonder‘s “Superstition” with a teacher who went viral for her incredible voice.

The hitmaker generated headlines last week after she revealed the superstar who sends her flowers regularly. She also jokingly shaded a friend while reacting to Patrick Dempsey being named People’s Sexiest Man Alive.

Scroll through a bunch of photos of Kelly Clarkson’s new look in the gallery and listen to her Kellyoke cover of “Superstition” below…