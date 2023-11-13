Margot Robbie & Husband Tom Ackerley Hold Hands as They Catch Flight Out of New Zealand

Margot Robbie and husband Tom Ackerley are on the move.

The 33-year-old Barbie actress and the producer, also 33, held hands as they made their way through an airport and to their flight on Sunday (November 12) in Auckland, New Zealand.

For their flight, Margot wore a blue shirt and matching shirts paired with yellow platform Crocs while Tom sported an all black outfit.

A few days earlier, Margot and Tom, who have been married since 2016, enjoyed a day out in Sydney and went for a boat ride with some friends.

