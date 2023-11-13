Maryanne Trump Barry, Older Sister of Donald Trump, Dead at 86

Maryanne Trump Barry has died.

The older sister of former President Donald Trump passed away at her home in Manhattan at the age of 86, TMZ confirmed.

The exact circumstances surrounding her death are not clear, but her body was found Monday morning (November 13). At the time, no foul play is suspected.

Maryanne was a longtime attorney, and served as a federal judge in New Jersey before she retired in 2019. She became an Assistant United States Attorney in 1974, and was appointed to the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey by President Ronald Reagan in 1983. In 1999, she was appointed to the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit by President Bill Clinton.

Although reportedly close for a time, they had an apparent falling out once he was elected President in 2016, which came to light in 2020 when he and Maryanne‘s niece, Mary Trump, began speaking out against Donald, and releasing tapes that appeared to show Maryanne also decrying her younger brother.

She could be heard accusing Donald of “lying” and having “no principles.”

“All he wants to do is appeal to his base. He has no principles. None. None. And his base, I mean my God, if you were a religious person, you want to help people. Not do this,” she was reportedly heard saying in a secret taping.

Maryanne was one of Donald‘s last living siblings, as brothers Fred and Robert already died. His other older sister, Elizabeth, is still alive.

