Mon, 13 November 2023 at 11:00 am
'Reacher' Season 2 Cast: 2 Stars Exit, 2 Return, 1 Is Recast & Several More Join!
Reacher season 2 will debut on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on December 15…and we’ve learned some details about the cast.
Unfortunately, it appears as if there are some key exits happening ahead of season 2.
Keep reading to see which two stars are currently confirmed to return and who was recast…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Courtesy of Prime Video, Getty Posted to: Alan Ritchson, EG, Extended, Maria Sten, Prime Video, Reacher, Slideshow