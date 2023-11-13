Top Stories
Jacob Elordi on Why He Turned Down Reading for Superman, Why He Didn't Want to Make 'Kissing Booth' Films, &amp; More

Jacob Elordi on Why He Turned Down Reading for Superman, Why He Didn't Want to Make 'Kissing Booth' Films, & More

Mon, 13 November 2023 at 11:00 am

'Reacher' Season 2 Cast: 2 Stars Exit, 2 Return, 1 Is Recast & Several More Join!

Continue Here »

'Reacher' Season 2 Cast: 2 Stars Exit, 2 Return, 1 Is Recast & Several More Join!

Reacher season 2 will debut on Amazon’s Prime Video streaming service on December 15…and we’ve learned some details about the cast.

Unfortunately, it appears as if there are some key exits happening ahead of season 2.

Keep reading to see which two stars are currently confirmed to return and who was recast…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Courtesy of Prime Video, Getty
Posted to: Alan Ritchson, EG, Extended, Maria Sten, Prime Video, Reacher, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images