Taylor Swift Gets Dinner With Gracie Abrams, Hours After Arriving Back in NYC From Argentina! (Photos)

Taylor Swift and Gracie Abrams just grabbed dinner together and they definitely had something to celebrate – their Grammy nominations!

The 33-year-old “Cruel Summer” singer and the 24-year-old “”I Know It Won’t Work” singer were seen leaving a meal at Freemans Restaurant on Monday night (November 13) in the Lower East Side of New York City.

Just hours earlier, Taylor arrived back home in NYC after spending the last few days in Argentina for the Eras Tour. We just learned how she made such a quick exit from the country!

While she was in Argentina, the Grammy nominations were announced and Taylor earned six noms for her Midnights album while Gracie picked up her very first nom.

Gracie, who opened for Taylor on the Eras Tour and will return for the 2024 North American leg, was nominated for Best New Artist.

“what is happening,” Gracie wrote on Instagram after finding out the news.

