Taylor Swift Left Argentina So Quickly, She Was Still Wearing Her 'Eras Tour' Costume!

Taylor Swift walked off the stage after the final show of The Eras Tour in Argentina and left the country so quickly that she was still wearing her costume from the concert!

New photos have emerged showing Taylor still in her Midnights outfit while boarding a private jet to head home from the shows.

Taylor performed three concerts in Buenos Aires and was supposed to wrap up the run on Saturday night, but she had to postpone Friday’s show to Sunday due to weather.

Page Six has obtained photos of Taylor getting on the plane after the final Argentina show on Sunday night (November 12) and she was reportedly spotted arriving at her New York City apartment at some point on Monday.

Taylor will be heading south of the Equator again this week for her shows in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, which kick off on Friday (November 17). She then has three shows in Sao Paulo, Brazil the week after. It looks like she’ll probably be spending Thanksgiving in Brazil!

Here’s a roundup of the cutest moments between Taylor and boyfriend Travis Kelce from when he attended the Eras Tour in Argentina.