Top Stories
Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Leonardo DiCaprio's Star-Studded 49th Birthday Party - Guest List Revealed!

Mon, 13 November 2023 at 2:33 am

The Richest 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Stars Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $10 Million!)

Continue Here »

The Richest 'Real Housewives of Potomac' Stars Ranked From Lowest to Highest (& the Wealthiest Has a Net Worth of $10 Million!)

The Real Housewives of Potomac are back for season eight!

Set in the affluent Washington D.C. suburb of Potomac, Maryland, the series follows a group of women as they navigate new and old relationships, launch new businesses, and start plenty of drama.

We’ve compiled a list of some of the wealthiest women in the franchise and ranked their net worth from lowest to highest.

New episodes of RHOP premiere on Sunday nights at 8/7c on Bravo.

Click through the slideshow to see who made it to the number one spot!

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Bravo, Getty Images
Posted to: Ashley Darby, Bravo, Candiace Dillard, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan, EG, Extended, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Michael Darby, Monique Samuels, Net Worth, Real Housewives, Real Housewives of Potomac, Robyn Dixon, Slideshow, Wendy Osefo

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images