Timothee Chalamet Sings 'Pure Imagination' in New 'Wonka' Teaser - Hear Him for the First Time!

Timothee Chalamet is showing off his voice in the newest teaser trailer for his movie Wonka.

The 27-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor is set to bring Willy Wonka to life in the origin story, which focuses on how the fictional character from one of Roald Dahl’s most beloved books launched his famous chocolate shop.

In a teaser trailer unleashed on Monday (November 13), Timothee can be heard singing Willy’s famous song “Pure Imagination” for the very first time!

Head inside to see the latest Wonka teaser trailer…

The newest teaser for the movie highlights Willy’s relationship with his mother (played by Sally Hawkins). As she supports her son, Timothee‘s version of the iconic track plays in the background.

Peter Joseph, Rich Fulcher, Kobna Holdbrook-Smith, Calah Lane, Colin O’Brien, Rahkee Thakrar, Ellie White, Murray McArthur and Tracy Ifeachor also star in the movie. Hugh Grant is also featured as the Oompa Loompa, which has been a controversial casting decision to some.

Wonka premieres in theaters on December 15. If you missed it, Timothee spoofed “Pure Imagination” during his opening monologue on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.

Wonka‘s director has previously revealed what Timothee‘s voice is like in the movie.

Press play on the latest Wonka Teaser below…