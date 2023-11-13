Who Is Josh Allen Dating? His Girlfriend Is Oscar-Nominated Actress Hailee Steinfeld! Relationship Timeline Revealed

Josh Allen is the quarterback for the Buffalo Bills and his love life is definitely going to be in the spotlight during the NFL season.

The 27-year-old football player is currently in a relationship with Oscar-nominated actress Hailee Steinfeld after splitting from his longtime girlfriend Brittany Williams earlier this year.

For those who don’t know, Hailee, 26, was nominated for an Oscar back in 2011 for her work in True Grit and she has also starred in Pitch Perfect 2 and 3, Bumblebee, The Edge of Seventeen, Ender’s Game, and shows like Hawkeye and Dickinson. She’s also a successful recording artist.

We’re taking a look at the new couple’s relationship timeline.

Head inside to learn more about Josh Allen and Hailee Steinfeld’s relationship…

APRIL 2023 – Josh appears to become single

It was reported in April that Josh and his longtime love Brittany Williams split up after dating since 2017. Fans noticed she quietly unfollowed him on Instagram and deleted all of their photos together. There were also some allegations sent into the gossip account DeuxMoi via a blind item.

It was reported in April that and his longtime love split up after dating since 2017. Fans noticed she quietly unfollowed him on Instagram and deleted all of their photos together. There were also some allegations sent into the gossip account DeuxMoi via a blind item. MAY 2023 – Hailee and Josh spotted looking cozy on a date

Photos surfaced of Hailee and Josh on a date on May 25 in New York City. Josh was spotted with his arm placed on Hailee ‘s back while walking into a restaurant with her. A source told People at the time that Josh and Hailee had been “hanging out for a few weeks” and they are a “cute couple.” The insider added, “It’s new, but they are having fun.”

Photos surfaced of and on a date on May 25 in New York City. was spotted with his arm placed on ‘s back while walking into a restaurant with her. JUNE 2023 – Source provides update on their new relationship

The update in June had a source telling People they “are still dating and getting to know each other.” The insider added, “He’s going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they’re not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes.”

The update in June had a source telling People they “are still dating and getting to know each other.” The insider added, “He’s going to be very busy with training camp, though, so they’re not putting too much pressure on things and will see where it goes.” JULY 2023 – Josh and Hailee spotted kissing during Mexican vacation

Photos surfaced of Hailee and Josh getting fairly intimate while in the pool during a trip to Mexico in early July.

Photos surfaced of and getting fairly intimate while in the pool during a trip to Mexico in early July. AUGUST 2023 – Josh talks about the vacation photos and interest in his love life

While on the Pardon My Take podcast, Josh admitted to being surprised that people care who he dates. “The fact that anybody cares about that still blows my mind,” he admitted. Regarding the photos of the alleged couple “making out,” he explained that they noticed the photographers hiding out “on a boat” to get the shots. “I just, like, felt this gross feeling,” Josh said about the photos. “Insecurity. No privacy. Like, ‘What is wrong with people?’”

While on the Pardon My Take podcast, admitted to being surprised that people care who he dates. SEPTEMBER 2023 – Hailee spotted at Bills game on September 17

Hailee was seen in the crowd at the Buffalo Bills home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 17.

was seen in the crowd at the Buffalo Bills home game against the Las Vegas Raiders on September 17. SEPTEMBER 2023 – Hailee hangs out with Josh’s mom in Buffalo

The Dickinson actress and singer and her NFL beau’s mom were seen out at the Leveled Up Buffalo shop on the outskirts of Buffalo, NY, as pictured on the store’s Instagram page. “Pinch Me,” the caption reads. Also pictured in the photo is the store’s founder Lindsey Vega . Check out the pic below! View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leveled Up Buffalo ™ (@leveledupbuffalollc)

The Dickinson actress and singer and her NFL beau’s mom were seen out at the Leveled Up Buffalo shop on the outskirts of Buffalo, NY, as pictured on the store’s Instagram page. OCTOBER 2023 – Hailee travels to London for NFL game

Hailee was spotted in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (October 8) cheering on Josh as his team played the Jacksonville Jaguars. Fans on social media spotted Hailee in a photo of Josh ‘s friend, Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo , which was taken from the stands. The photo, which is going viral on Twitter, identifies Daniel but did not mention Hailee by name. She only appears in the corner of the frame and is wearing sunglasses. The actress and singer has her hair down in waves and is wearing a red, white and blue top. These are the colors of the Buffalo Bills.

was spotted in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (October 8) cheering on as his team played the Jacksonville Jaguars. OCTOBER 2023 – Hailee and Josh attend NHL game in Buffalo

Days after the trip to London, the couple was spotted attending the Buffalo Sabres vs. New York Rangers hockey game on October 12 in Buffalo, N.Y. They were seen sitting in a private suite together!

Last year, Hailee made headlines when she rejected a famous reality star through DM.