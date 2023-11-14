Billie Eilish Reveals One of Her Songs Is Inspired by Olivia Rodrigo, Talks Going Blonde & Losing Her Identity & Kurt Cobain's Suicide Note
Billie Eilish is revealing something she’s never said before about Olivia Rodrigo.
The 21-year-old Happier Than Ever singer shared some new details about her music in an interview with LA Times, out now.
During the conversation, she addressed her rise to fame, feeling nervous for young girls in the music industry, and relating to the late Kurt Cobain.
Find out what Billie Eilish had to say…