Charlie Travers Wears Sheer Dress to 'Hunger Games' Premiere Amid Shawn Mendes Dating Rumors

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 1:35 am

Charlie Travers is making a splash with her first red carpet appearance following rumors that she might be dating singer Shawn Mendes.

The 37-year-old television personality, best known for being a contestant on Big Brother UK, was on the red carpet at the premiere of The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes on Monday (November 13) at the TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Charlie wore a sheer dress that showed off her physique.

So, what’s going on with her and Shawn?

New photos have emerged in which the two can be seen laying at the beach in their underwear at Point Dume and El Matador Beach in Malibu, California. The two were also seen getting food together at a restaurant in West Hollywood earlier this week, and Charlie had her arm around the singer.

Shawn previously dated singer Camila Cabello from 2019 until November 2021. They then briefly reconciled in April 2023, but split again by the summer.

