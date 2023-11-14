Chris Appleton Steps Out Without Wedding Ring Amid Divorce from Lukas Gage

Chris Appleton filed for divorce this week and he was spotted stepping out one day later.

The 40-year-old celebrity hairstylist was seen getting coffee from a local Starbucks shop on Tuesday afternoon (November 14) in Brentwood, Calif.

Chris wore a white tank top that put his muscles on display and he was also carrying a large black jacket in his hands. He was spotted without his wedding ring after ending his marriage to actor Lukas Gage.

It was a whirlwind romance for the pair: Lukas, 28, and Chris, 40, officially revealed their relationship back in February 2023 and made their red carpet debut together a few weeks later. They confirmed they got married in April 2023 (in a wedding officiated by Kim Kardashian.)

