Tue, 14 November 2023 at 4:55 pm

Chris Appleton Steps Out Without Wedding Ring Amid Divorce from Lukas Gage

Chris Appleton Steps Out Without Wedding Ring Amid Divorce from Lukas Gage

Chris Appleton filed for divorce this week and he was spotted stepping out one day later.

The 40-year-old celebrity hairstylist was seen getting coffee from a local Starbucks shop on Tuesday afternoon (November 14) in Brentwood, Calif.

Chris wore a white tank top that put his muscles on display and he was also carrying a large black jacket in his hands. He was spotted without his wedding ring after ending his marriage to actor Lukas Gage.

It was a whirlwind romance for the pair: Lukas, 28, and Chris, 40, officially revealed their relationship back in February 2023 and made their red carpet debut together a few weeks later. They confirmed they got married in April 2023 (in a wedding officiated by Kim Kardashian.)

Get the inside details on what happened in the marriage and why they split.

Also, look back at Chris‘ dating history to see all of the hot guys he’s dated in the past.

