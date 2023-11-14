Top Stories
Celebrities Who Waited Until Marriage to Have Sex, Plus the 2 Stars Who Are Still Virgins at 39 & 41

Gwyneth Paltrow Opens Up About Life at Home With Husband Brad Falchuk, Difficulty of Blending Families & the Term She Uses Instead of 'Empty Nester'

Glen Powell Strips Off His Clothes for Shirtless 'Men's Health' Photos, Speaks to Those Sydney Sweeney 'Alleged Affair' Rumors

Why Did Chris Appleton & Lukas Gage Split? Inside Their Decision to Divorce

Tue, 14 November 2023 at 11:16 am

CMA Country Christmas 2023 - Performers & Hosts Revealed!

The 2023 CMA Country Christmas special is coming!

The broadcast airs on Thursday, December 14 on ABC, featuring Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood as co-hosts.

CMA Country Christmas is filmed in Nashville, Tenn. in front of a live studio audience.

Amy released new music for the first time in a decade earlier this year, following the 2022 bicycle accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury.

Along with airing on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, the special streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Keep reading to see the performers…

Performers
Amy Grant
Lady A
Ashley McBryde
Jon Pardi
Lindsey Stirling
The War and Treaty
Zach Williams
Lainey Wilson
Trisha Yearwood

Photos: ABC
