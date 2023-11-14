CMA Country Christmas 2023 - Performers & Hosts Revealed!

The 2023 CMA Country Christmas special is coming!

The broadcast airs on Thursday, December 14 on ABC, featuring Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood as co-hosts.

CMA Country Christmas is filmed in Nashville, Tenn. in front of a live studio audience.

Amy released new music for the first time in a decade earlier this year, following the 2022 bicycle accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury.

Along with airing on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, the special streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.

Performers

Amy Grant

Lady A

Ashley McBryde

Jon Pardi

Lindsey Stirling

The War and Treaty

Zach Williams

Lainey Wilson

Trisha Yearwood

