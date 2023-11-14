CMA Country Christmas 2023 - Performers & Hosts Revealed!
The 2023 CMA Country Christmas special is coming!
The broadcast airs on Thursday, December 14 on ABC, featuring Amy Grant and Trisha Yearwood as co-hosts.
CMA Country Christmas is filmed in Nashville, Tenn. in front of a live studio audience.
Amy released new music for the first time in a decade earlier this year, following the 2022 bicycle accident that left her with a traumatic brain injury.
Along with airing on December 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, the special streams the next day on Hulu and Disney+.
Keep reading to see the performers…
Performers
Amy Grant
Lady A
Ashley McBryde
Jon Pardi
Lindsey Stirling
The War and Treaty
Zach Williams
Lainey Wilson
Trisha Yearwood