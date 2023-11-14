'Dancing With the Stars' Scores Revealed for All 7 Contestants on Whitney Houston Night

Week eight of Dancing With the Stars has come to a close and the scores have been revealed!

Episode eight of ABC’s dancing competition series aired on Tuesday night (November 14) and the 7 couples took to the ballroom for “Whitney Houston Night” with guest judge Billy Porter.

After all of their first dances, the couples returned to the dance floor for the “Dance Off” round to earn some extra points. Ariana Madix and Pasha Pashkov had immunity from the second round since they topped the leaderboard last week. With her immunity, Ariana was automatically awarded three extra bonus points.

DWTS is back on ABC this season, after a brief 1 season stint on Disney+ last year.

Fans voted throughout the night and the voting methods closed right after the final performance of the night.

Click inside to see the scorecard for all contestants…

Xochitl Gomez and pro partner Val Chmerkovskiy – 40 out of 43 points

Alyson Hannigan and pro partner Sasha Farber – 36 out of 43 points

Harry Jowsey and pro partner Rylee Arnold – 28 out of 43 points

Charity Lawson and pro partner Artem Chigvintsev – 39 out of 43 points

Ariana Madix and pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 42 out of 43 points

Jason Mraz and pro partner Daniella Karagach – 33 out of 43 points

Barry Williams and pro partner Peta Murgatroyd – 35 out of 43 points

LEADERBOARD:

Ariana & Pasha – 42

Xochitl & Val – 40

Charity & Artem – 39

Alyson & Sasha – 36

Barry & Peta – 35

Jason & Daniella – 33

Harry & Rylee – 28