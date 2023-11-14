Top Stories
Tue, 14 November 2023 at 9:31 pm

Dua Lipa Hates Ankle Socks & Will Houdini You If You Wear Them

Dua Lipa Hates Ankle Socks & Will Houdini You If You Wear Them

Dua Lipa opened up about her new single “Houdini“, why she changed her hair color, and her “red flags”.

Here’s what the 28-year-old global superstar told SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon:

On what she does at the end of the night while clubbing: “I think just dip. It’s quite easy, but I think if I’m with my close friends, I’d say “Bye,” but I think the whole idea of it is like Houdini in the sense of like, “Okay, there are too many red flags here and I gotta dip, and I have to see those red flags for what they are and not be like, ‘Oh actually I’m sure it can change’” or whatever. It’s like, “No, no, no.”

On her red flags: “Gosh, it could be anything from chewing and talking with your mouth open… I don’t know. I don’t know what it is. Little ankle socks.”

On alternatives to ankle socks: “I just feel like a nice long sock is nice for everyone involved.” (During the show, when Tony Fly said, “If I were wearing ankle socks in the club, Dua Lipa would totally Houdini me,” Dua responded, “1000%.”)

On Dua’s must-have fashion item of 2024: “I always a really nice oversized trench coat because I feel like you can wear anything underneath and you’re comfy and it feels like you’re kind of making a statement of some sort and you can run up and do errands and you just feel dressed up. I think a good coat is everything.”

On why she colored her hair: “I don’t know, really. It was more just like while I was listening to the songs on the album and how it made me feel, I just felt like I really resonated with the color red. I felt like I saw a kind of burgundy red color, and I was like, “Alright, I want to do my hair red as well,” so it’s all kind of aligned with the new era and it also feels like, you know when you cut your hair or you dye your hair or whatever, it’s like a fresh start. It’s something new, it’s something different, so it felt like a new beginning.”

ICYMI: Dua wrote 97 (!!) songs for her new album, Psyhadelic!

Click inside to watch clips from Dua Lipa’s interview…


Dua Lipa Shares Her Red Flags

Dua Lipa Details Extensive Journey Writing, Producing “Houdini”

Browse through the gallery for 30+ photos of Dua Lipa visiting SiriusXM Hits 1 LA with Tony Fly and Symon…
